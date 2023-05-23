21-year-old arrested in Rockford for alleged public masturbation

Avin Capes, 21, of Rockford, is charged with public indecency and being held in the Winnebago...
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is charged with public indecency this week after a report of public masturbation.

Police opened the investigation on May 1 after receiving a report of a man masturbating in his car while parked in the Target parking lot.

During the investigation, Alivin Capes, 21, of Rockford, was developed as a suspect.

Capes was arrested on Monday, May 22 and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

