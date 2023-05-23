2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating an armed robbery that they said was committed by two children, ages 6 and 12.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the robbery happened at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to police, the two children asked a woman to borrow her phone to call their mom then ran off with the phone. After a chase, the 12-year-old allegedly pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at the woman.

Police said they spoke with the children’s mother, who was cooperative and allowed them inside her home to find the BB gun.

The 12-year-old admitted to stealing the phone and pulling the gun on the woman, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and damage to property.

The 6-year-old is not facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder and armed...
29-year-old murder suspect wanted by Rockford police
Law enforcement
Illinois bill passes allowing DACA recipients to apply for policing jobs
Sentenced
Rockford man sentenced in 2020 murder, body dumping
Candle
Community supports family involved in fatal Ogle County rollover
Fatal crash
8-year-old Rochelle boy dies in Ogle County rollover crash

Latest News

The incident happened Monday night
19-year-old driver accused of trying to crash through barriers outside White House
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Illinois AG probe: Catholic clergy sexual abuse of kids was far more common than church acknowledged