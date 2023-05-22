YWCA’s Tech Lab is open for registration

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As technology advances, the need to train more and more people on how to work and develop with it grows. Last week, the Young Women’s Christian Association of Northwestern Illinois announced that registration is open for the next cohort of its front-end web development class within the Tech Lab Program.

The class provides participants with more than 400 hours of hands on training in web development and soft skills, including problem solving, resume writing, interview practice, and project management. Those accepted into the program will get a laptop and a paid internship with an employment partner.

Those interested in registering can do so by calling 815-968-9681.

