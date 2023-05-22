Unseasonable warmth to continue for third straight day Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to imagine our weather in late May being as perfect as it’s been the past few days.

Bright sunshine continued its dominance Monday, allowing temperatures to work into the 80s for a second straight day, and for already the ninth time in 2023. Despite the warmth, humidity levels have been eminently comfortable, so there’s yet to be a need for the air conditioner.

Tuesday promises another day of sunshine, with just a few harmless clouds here or there. Being able to start from a 53° base Tuesday morning, compared to Monday morning’s 47°, should allow for temperatures to take another step in the warmer direction. We’ll expect a high temperature Tuesday around 85°, though humidity levels are to remain on the comfortable side.

Sunshine is to prevail Tuesday from start to finish. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will drop through the area Tuesday night or very early Wednesday morning, but without much, if any fanfare, aside from a brief increase in clouds. More noticeable will be a wind shift to a northeasterly direction, which will send temperatures down noticeably. However, the 71° high temperature forecast for Wednesday would come in just a handful of degrees shy of normal.

Sunshine will dominate most of Wednesday, though a few clouds are possible from time to time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With temperatures slated to head into the middle 40s Wednesday night, Thursday’s temperatures may be in for a bit more of a struggle. Despite the fact that sunshine will be in no short supply, temperatures may struggle to even reach the 70° mark.

Sunshine will prevail again Thursday, though winds off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures on the cooler side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to take a turn to more of a southeasterly direction Friday, which will allow for temperatures to return to normal. From there, it’s all about the warmth for Memorial Day Weekend and beyond. Temperatures are to reach the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday, middle 80s on Monday, and then flirt with 90° next Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain chances are few and far between over the next week and a half. There’s just a tiny, tiny chance for a shower or storm Sunday night or Monday. From there, our next mentionable chance for rain isn’t until next Thursday.

