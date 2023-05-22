Sunny skies for the rest of Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last full week of May stays on the sunny side with temperatures on the rise throughout.

We could expect to see a bit of a cool down by the mid-week where we dip into the 60s, but that won’t last for long. Highs are set to reach the 80s by later this evening with winds on the calm side. If it appears a bit hazy outside that would be because of Canadian wildfires bringing smoke into our region.

Stateline haziness with be heaviest on Wednesday, so if you work outside for pro-longed periods of time make sure you take breaks and get fresh air. Breathing in the smoke for too long if you have breathing problems such as asthma, could cause issues.

The remainder of Monday moving into the night will remain clear and cool.

