Rockford man sentenced in 2020 murder, body dumping

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of two men convicted in a 2020 murder is sentenced Friday.

Dylan Myers, 30, will spend 35 years in prison along with three years of mandatory supervised release for the 2020 first-degree murder of Steven Delorme.

Myers was convicted in July 2022 by a Winnebago County judge after prosecutors showed he and Harry Lawson beat Delorme and then abandoned his body in a Rockford neighborhood. Delorme later died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Lawson was found guilty in March 2023. His case is set for a status hearing this June.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.