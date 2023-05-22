Rockford man sentenced in 2020 murder, body dumping

Dylan R. Myers, 29, of Rockford, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a bench...
Dylan R. Myers, 29, of Rockford, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a bench trial before Judge Debra Schafer.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of two men convicted in a 2020 murder is sentenced Friday.

Dylan Myers, 30, will spend 35 years in prison along with three years of mandatory supervised release for the 2020 first-degree murder of Steven Delorme.

Myers was convicted in July 2022 by a Winnebago County judge after prosecutors showed he and Harry Lawson beat Delorme and then abandoned his body in a Rockford neighborhood. Delorme later died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Lawson was found guilty in March 2023. His case is set for a status hearing this June.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County
A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some...
New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women

Latest News

Devonte Hyler, 31, of Beloit was convicted of first-degree murder in 2022.
Beloit man sentenced in 2020 shooting of Janesville teen
Photo of Wilson in Ohio
Aaron Wilson rolls into Dayton, Ohio ahead of VetsRoll in D.C.
Photo of Wilson speaking with vets
Aaron Wilson talks with vets in Lafayette, Indiana for VetsRoll
Kayleigh's Monday forecast - 05/22/2023
Kayleigh's Monday forecast - 05/22/2023