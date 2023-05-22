Local tennis non-profit celebrates month dedicated to the sport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - In recognition of National Tennis Month a local non-profit for the sport hosts an event at Hononegah High School to get area youth involved in tennis.

Rally Rockford Tennis Association hosts Sunday afternoon’s event, specifically for young athletes between the ages of seven and 16. Hononegah Head Tennis Coach John Torrence says there’s a rhythm athletes develop in tennis that makes the sport fun to play. He says programs like this are a way to promote tennis throughout Winnebago County.

“We offer to do it here as an introduction to get people to realize that tennis alive. Tennis is one of the fastest growing sports in the last few years,” says Torrence. it’s just amazing the things they do learn when they are out exercising, doing sports, I think it all goes together.”

