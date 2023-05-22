Illinois bill passes allowing DACA recipients to apply for policing jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bill passes both houses on Friday that opens up Illinois policing jobs to U.S. immigrants.

The bipartisan supported HB3751 allows noncitizens who are federally authorized to work in the U.S. to apply for city or county law enforcement jobs under the same specifications as U.S. citizens.

It also allows them to purchase, carry and possess a firearm in the case that they’re hired.

Under the bill, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients would be able to apply for policing jobs in the towns they’ve grown up in. Similar legislation has been introduced or passed in several states, including Wisconsin.

A unanimous vote in March in the Illinois House was seconded by a 37-20 vote in the Senate on Friday. Local Representatives Maurice West II (D-67), John Cabello (R-68) and Dave Vella (D-68) are co-sponsors of the bill.

If Governor JB Pritzker signs the bill, it will become effective January 1, 2024.

