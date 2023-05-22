Illinois bill passes allowing DACA recipients to apply for policing jobs

Law enforcement
Law enforcement(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bill passes both houses on Friday that opens up Illinois policing jobs to U.S. immigrants.

The bipartisan supported HB3751 allows noncitizens who are federally authorized to work in the U.S. to apply for city or county law enforcement jobs under the same specifications as U.S. citizens.

It also allows them to purchase, carry and possess a firearm in the case that they’re hired.

Under the bill, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients would be able to apply for policing jobs in the towns they’ve grown up in. Similar legislation has been introduced or passed in several states, including Wisconsin.

A unanimous vote in March in the Illinois House was seconded by a 37-20 vote in the Senate on Friday. Local Representatives Maurice West II (D-67), John Cabello (R-68) and Dave Vella (D-68) are co-sponsors of the bill.

If Governor JB Pritzker signs the bill, it will become effective January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder and armed...
29-year-old murder suspect wanted by Rockford police
Fatal crash
8-year-old Rochelle boy dies in Ogle County rollover crash
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women

Latest News

Candle
Community supports family involved in fatal Ogle County rollover
Four small business owners operate out of the historic Emerson House in Downtown Rockford.
Shared commercial space a growing post-pandemic trend
Shared commercial space on the rise following pandemic
Beloit man sentenced in 2020 shooting of Janesville teen