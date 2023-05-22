Gorgeous pattern to continue well into the workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no denying that we were well overdue for a nice weekend in the Stateline, as the past several have been anything but pleasant.

For the first time since early April, the Stateline was given a weekend free of any rain or snow, a welcome relief after five straight weekends producing precipitation.

This was the first dry weekend in the Stateline since early April. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The sun-splashed skies we’ve been treated to the past few days are to stick around for the foreseeable future. There may be a few harmless clouds in our skies from time to time Monday, but it won’t spoil an otherwise perfect day. Temperatures are to top out in the lower 80s once again with very low humidity levels persisting, making it an ideal day to try to fit in a round of golf.

A few clouds may be around from time to time Monday, but sunshine is to dominate. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you've got a long weekend, Monday looks to be just about perfect for golfing. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to be every bit as nice as Monday, albeit a touch warmer, due to the total lack of cloud cover expected to be in our skies. High temperatures Tuesday are to reach around 85°.

Sunshine dominates again on Tuesday as high pressure sits directly overhead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will go nowhere Wednesday either, though we’ll certainly notice a change. A wind shift to the northeast, blowing off of still-chilly Lake Michigan waters, will send cooler air our way. From Wednesday through Friday, with that lake breeze in place, highs are to retreat to more seasonable levels, with high temperatures expected to fall somewhere in the 70° to 75° range each day.

Temperatures are to cool considerably Wednesday thanks to winds shifting back in off Lake Michigan. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are two potential drawbacks to the otherwise gorgeous forecast this week. First of all, the sun’s strong, and nearly summer level intensity. That’s why it should come as no surprise that sunburn is a very real concern for those spending any significant amount of time outdoors. Be sure to apply the sunscreen liberally if outdoor activities are in your plans.

Sunburn will be, for the most part, our only weather concern this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Allergy sufferers may enjoy this week’s weather a bit less than those without allergies, as pollen levels are quite high. And with no rain in the forecast to help clean things up a bit, there aren’t any improvements expected on that front.

The only downside to this persistently pleasant weather is the fact that pollen is going to be a significant factor all week long. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.