Get ‘Back-to-Nature’ with this Winnebago County activity

Forest preserves of Winnebago County
Forest preserves of Winnebago County(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking to get active and enjoy the outdoors this summer?

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County is hosting a Preserve Passport back-to-nature program that’s free and family-friendly.

Guided activities across the county are listed in the 2023 Preserve Passport and any person or team can complete the activity to receive a stamp and qualify for prizes. Passports must be turned in to Headquarters Forest Preserve by November 10 to be eligible to win.

Passports are available at Headquarters Forest Preserve, 5500 Northrock Dr. in Rockford.

Explore recreational areas and discover the nature of life thanks to these 2023 Preserve Passport sponsors: Sugar River Adventures, Sand Bluff Bird Observatory, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Macktown Living History, UW Health and University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

