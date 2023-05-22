Community supports family involved in fatal Ogle County rollover

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Supporters rally around a family after an 8-year-old boy and his mom are involved in a fatal Ogle County crash.

Community members are collecting money to help with the boy’s funeral expenses and his mother’s medical expenses. Organizers of the fundraiser say the boy’s family has given permission to start the fundraiser.

The crash happened Friday, May 19 in the 5500 block of South Watertown Road in Oregon, Ill. First responders say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the 32-year-old mom, Abbey Ewald, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fund can do so here.

