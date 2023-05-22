Canine Crunchery celebrates 5th anniversary with a kitten shower

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You’ve heard of a baby shower and a bridal shower, but what about a kitten shower?

That was part of the festivities Sunday as Canine Crunchery celebrates five years at its current location. While this Rockford business is a store for dogs, they partner with Hello Gordo for a good cause.

Hello Gordo a non-profit serving Winnebago and ogle counties... Through TNR or trap neuter and return. The non-profit works with the community and local government to reduce the number of free roaming cats on the streets. Organizers say this is a great way to see what dogs and cats can accomplish when they work together and maybe even rescue a kitten for yourself.

“Anything that we can help with their group or other groups, we’re in. We’re in the business of being of being there for the dogs, cats, and rabbits’ health and wellness,” says Canine Crunchery Owner Jane Femminella.

“We have some traps set up here today so people can really learn what we are doing. We’ve had some kids that have been helping out trapping different stuffed animal cats. It’s just nice to get them involved to teach them the importance of tnr and compassion to animals,” says Hello Gordo volunteer Laura Dee.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some...
New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women
Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday

Latest News

A kitten shower was part of the festivities Sunday as Canine Crunchery celebrates five years at...
Canine Crunchery celebrates 5th anniversary with a kitten shower
In recognition of National Tennis Month a local non-profit for the sport hosts an event at...
Local tennis non-profit celebrates month dedicated to the sport
In recognition of National Tennis Month a local non-profit for the sport hosts an event at...
Local tennis non-profit celebrates National Tennis Month
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday