Canine Crunchery celebrates 5th anniversary with a kitten shower

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You’ve heard of a baby shower and a bridal shower, but what about a kitten shower?

That was part of the festivities Sunday as Canine Crunchery celebrates five years at its current location. While this Rockford business is a store for dogs, they partner with Hello Gordo for a good cause.

Hello Gordo a non-profit serving Winnebago and ogle counties... Through TNR or trap neuter and return. The non-profit works with the community and local government to reduce the number of free roaming cats on the streets. Organizers say this is a great way to see what dogs and cats can accomplish when they work together and maybe even rescue a kitten for yourself.

“Anything that we can help with their group or other groups, we’re in. We’re in the business of being of being there for the dogs, cats, and rabbits’ health and wellness,” says Canine Crunchery Owner Jane Femminella.

“We have some traps set up here today so people can really learn what we are doing. We’ve had some kids that have been helping out trapping different stuffed animal cats. It’s just nice to get them involved to teach them the importance of tnr and compassion to animals,” says Hello Gordo volunteer Laura Dee.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.