Beloit man sentenced in 2020 shooting of Janesville teen

Devonte Hyler, 31, of Beloit was convicted of first-degree murder in 2022.
Devonte Hyler, 31, of Beloit was convicted of first-degree murder in 2022.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit man is sentenced Friday in the 2020 shooting of an 18-year-old from Janesville, Wis.

Devonte Hyler, 31, was handed down a 68-year prison sentence in the shooting of Jwan Lamon.

A jury found Hyler guilty of first-degree murder in August 2022.

The 18-year-old was found shot to death in April 2020 inside an abandoned vehicle in a Beloit neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County
A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some...
New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women

Latest News

Dylan R. Myers, 29, of Rockford, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a bench...
Rockford man sentenced in 2020 murder, body dumping
Photo of Wilson in Ohio
Aaron Wilson rolls into Dayton, Ohio ahead of VetsRoll in D.C.
Photo of Wilson speaking with vets
Aaron Wilson talks with vets in Lafayette, Indiana for VetsRoll
Kayleigh's Monday forecast - 05/22/2023
Kayleigh's Monday forecast - 05/22/2023