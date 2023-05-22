Beloit man sentenced in 2020 shooting of Janesville teen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit man is sentenced Friday in the 2020 shooting of an 18-year-old from Janesville, Wis.

Devonte Hyler, 31, was handed down a 68-year prison sentence in the shooting of Jwan Lamon.

A jury found Hyler guilty of first-degree murder in August 2022.

The 18-year-old was found shot to death in April 2020 inside an abandoned vehicle in a Beloit neighborhood.

