Aaron Wilson talks with vets in Lafayette, Indiana for Vets Roll

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, IN. (WIFR) - 23 News’s very own Aaron Wilson climbs aboard and joins vets as they make the drive to Washington D.C. for Vets Roll.

They stopped in Lafayette, Indiana to eat breakfast as a group and meet one another before hitting the road for the long drive. Wilson talked with Dale Gunderson, one of the vets, who said this entire experience is an emotional one.

“Excellent. Excellent. Great food and great people. It’s overwhelming with everything they’re doing for us,” Gunderson admits.

Wilson also spoke with Chuck Harns and John O’Connell, two more vets who are on board for the Vets Roll journey.

“I’m wonderful. I’m overwhelmed with what they’re doing for us. Just can’t say anything more than that,” said Harns.

“Everybody’s taking care of us...the crew is fantastic,” said O’Connell.

More stops recognizing these vets will be made and one of their first official stops with be in Dayton, Ohio where they will visit an Air Force museum. This museum houses many planes that fought all the way back in the world wars.

Aaron Wilson says this is just a snippet of the coverage until the big event.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County
A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some...
New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women

Latest News

Photo of Wilson in Ohio
Aaron Wilson rolls into Dayton, Ohio ahead of Vets Roll in D.C.
Kayleigh's Monday forecast - 05/22/2023
Kayleigh's Monday forecast - 05/22/2023
A kitten shower was part of the festivities Sunday as Canine Crunchery celebrates five years at...
Canine Crunchery celebrates fifth anniversary with a kitten shower
A kitten shower was part of the festivities Sunday as Canine Crunchery celebrates five years at...
Canine Crunchery celebrates 5th anniversary with a kitten shower