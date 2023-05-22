Aaron Wilson talks with vets in Lafayette, Indiana for Vets Roll

LAFAYETTE, IN. (WIFR) - 23 News’s very own Aaron Wilson climbs aboard and joins vets as they make the drive to Washington D.C. for Vets Roll.

They stopped in Lafayette, Indiana to eat breakfast as a group and meet one another before hitting the road for the long drive. Wilson talked with Dale Gunderson, one of the vets, who said this entire experience is an emotional one.

“Excellent. Excellent. Great food and great people. It’s overwhelming with everything they’re doing for us,” Gunderson admits.

Wilson also spoke with Chuck Harns and John O’Connell, two more vets who are on board for the Vets Roll journey.

“I’m wonderful. I’m overwhelmed with what they’re doing for us. Just can’t say anything more than that,” said Harns.

“Everybody’s taking care of us...the crew is fantastic,” said O’Connell.

More stops recognizing these vets will be made and one of their first official stops with be in Dayton, Ohio where they will visit an Air Force museum. This museum houses many planes that fought all the way back in the world wars.

Aaron Wilson says this is just a snippet of the coverage until the big event.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.