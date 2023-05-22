Aaron Wilson rolls into Dayton, Ohio ahead of VetsRoll in D.C.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News’s very own Aaron Wilson is joined by veterans who are all on their way to Washington D.C. for VetsRoll 13th year.

The group made their first official stop at Right Patterson Air Force Base museum Sunday to view war birds that date back all the way to World War two. This museum honors those who flew in or maintained an airplane during both the Vietnam and world wars.

Wilson spoke with an ex-Marine who spent his time in Okinawa, Japan where he underwent helicopter training.

“This was a great trip we had today,” Richard Lenz expresses. Lenz worked on two U.S. aircrafts while in Japan to help maintain their flying ability and structure.

Wilson also spoke with ex-Air Force veteran, Roy Kopplin who collected the materials of plans after they went down.

“So they could tell if the pilot panicked or if he just lost control,” Kopplin explains. He recalls how him and his group would bring back the parts to the base and try to discover why it went down to begin with.

Stay tuned for more Vets Roll updates as 23 News makes the long trip to D.C.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women
A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some...
New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners

Latest News

Photo of Wilson speaking with vets
Aaron Wilson talks with vets in Lafayette, Indiana for VetsRoll
May 21 & 22 birthdays
May 21 & 22 birthdays
May 19 & 20 birthdays
May 19 & 20 birthdays
The Landscape Connection
The Landscape Connection