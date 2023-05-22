Aaron Wilson rolls into Dayton, Ohio ahead of Vets Roll in D.C.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News’s very own Aaron Wilson is joined by veterans who are all on their way to Washington D.C. for Vets Roll thirteenth year.

The group made their first official stop at Right Patterson Air Force Base museum Sunday to view war birds that date back all the way to World War two. This museum honors those who flew in or maintained an airplane during both the Vietnam and world wars.

Wilson spoke with an ex-Marine who spent his time in Okinawa, Japan where he underwent helicopter training.

“This was a great trip we had today,” Richard Lenz expresses. Lenz worked on two U.S. aircrafts while in Japan to help maintain their flying ability and structure.

Wilson also spoke with ex-Air Force veteran, Roy Kopplin who collected the materials of plans after they went down.

“So they could tell if the pilot panicked or if he just lost control,” Kopplin explains. He recalls how him and his group would bring back the parts to the base and try to discover why it went down to begin with.

Stay tuned for more Vets Roll updates as 23 News makes the long trip to D.C.

