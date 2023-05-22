29-year-old wanted by Rockford police on felony charges

Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including murder with intent to kill or...
Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including murder with intent to kill or injure and armed robbery.(Rockford Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police ask for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man wanted in Winnebago County.

According to court documents, Austen Fowler faces felony charges including murder with intent to kill or injure, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or submit an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

