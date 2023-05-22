29-year-old murder suspect wanted by Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police ask for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man wanted in Winnebago County.

According to court documents, Austen Fowler is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or submit an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

