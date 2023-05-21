UW Health mobile unit completes first year of services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 100 people have used the non-urgent care services from the UW Health’s integrated mobile unit and Friday marked one year since the hospital introduced the van to the community.

The mobile unit has already been driven to three different events where they used their on-the-go clinic inside to offer vaccines to residents. The van has also been driven to more than a dozen homeless shelters and soup kitchens and two community events for its first year. The patients who have used the van received help with wound care, preventative services and more.

Anna Taylor with UW Health says it’s been a productive first year and looks forward expanding what the van can offer the community.

“We’ve been working with our partnership with Rockford fire so that over this next year we can get our mobile integrated unit health nurses and or community paramedics more involved with it so that van be out on more of a daily basis,” said Taylor.

