Sunny skies continue for the coming week, temperatures on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies are continuing for the rest of the weekend and extending into the week as we prepare for a big incline in warmer temperatures.

Highs were in the lower 70s and winds remained calm. With barely a cloud in the sky and only sun to take up space, it made for a beautiful Saturday!

The rest of Saturday night stays clear and mild with temperatures dipping into the 60′s. As we make our way into Sunday, the sun is staying out but we will only get warmer from here. Especially going into the week, those temperatures are set to hit the 80′s. Perfect day to take a walk, eat lunch outside or check off those boxes of things to do. Dinner outside is also an option as lower temperatures will remain mild in the lower to mid-60′s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.