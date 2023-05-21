Rockton Pelican Fest back for its third year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pelican Fest in Rockton was back for its third year to celebrate migrating white pelicans.

The festival celebrates the white pelicans that sometimes take a stop at Nygren Wetland Preserve on West Rockton Road. Guests were able to take a shuttle from the preserve to downtown Rockton.

Booths featuring s’more, face painting and educational facts about pelicans scattered Main Street.

“It’s a special thing that’s around here. It makes a lot of sense to me that they would celebrate the pelicans and make that something to bring people into town. A lot of environmental organizations in the area like to participate in Pelican Fest,” said Paul Baits who is the board president of the Natural Land Institute.

