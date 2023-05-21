Pec Thing event back again for its 42nd year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A semi-annual event at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds that organizations describe as a massive garage sale returns for its 42nd year on Saturday.

It’s a Pec Thing started in 1981 with vendors who sell a variety of goods, including antiques and furniture. Organizers say this weekend features more than 500 vendors, which is the most spaces they’ve ever sold. The event’s final day is Sunday between eight in the morning and five in the evening at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds. There is an admission fee to attend and organizers say this draws people from throughout the Midwest.

“They’ve either grown up in the area. They know about it so then as people move away and they come back. You check a few of those license plates out there I see a lot of Wisconsin ones,” said Deb Runte who is on the Pec Thing committee, “I also saw some Iowa ones, a couple Indiana ones and one Missouri one so I know people are coming from other areas. We are well known.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
Shooting
Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after Canary Drive shooting
Ambulance
Sheriff: Man evaluated after standoff outside DeKalb hospital
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County

Latest News

Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 05/20/2023
Pelican fest kicks off
Rockton Pelican Fest back for its third year
Beloit Health teaches kids about safety procedures
Beloit Safety Day educates local kids on safety procedures
Photo of the van
UW Health mobile unit completes first year of services