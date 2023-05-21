Pec Thing event back again for its 42nd year

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A semi-annual event at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds that organizations describe as a massive garage sale returns for its 42nd year on Saturday.

It’s a Pec Thing started in 1981 with vendors who sell a variety of goods, including antiques and furniture. Organizers say this weekend features more than 500 vendors, which is the most spaces they’ve ever sold. The event’s final day is Sunday between eight in the morning and five in the evening at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds. There is an admission fee to attend and organizers say this draws people from throughout the Midwest.

“They’ve either grown up in the area. They know about it so then as people move away and they come back. You check a few of those license plates out there I see a lot of Wisconsin ones,” said Deb Runte who is on the Pec Thing committee, “I also saw some Iowa ones, a couple Indiana ones and one Missouri one so I know people are coming from other areas. We are well known.”

