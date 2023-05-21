Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday

Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.
Rockford Fire Chief says the building will be torn down.(Elisa Reamer)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire that costs an estimated $50,000 in damages leaves a building completely unsavable and will be torn down.

The Rockford Fire Department got the call around 10:15 a.m. Sunday for a commercial fire on the 600 block of 15th Avenue. When fire crews got to the scene, the building was fully engulfed.

Rockford Fire Chief Brian Carlson says the building was vacant, so no one was inside. The building was marked as a ‘do not enter’ structure since it had heavy structure damage, which means firefighters could not go inside.

As of 11:45 a.m, there were still visible flames on the roof of the building.

Fire crews urge people to avoid the 15th Avenue and Curtis Street at this time.

Carlson says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as 23 News learns more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight-year-old dies in Ogle County accident.
Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County
A gun and police tape.
Shooting on N. Court St. in Rockford injures two women
A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some...
New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Shooting
Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after Canary Drive shooting

Latest News

Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 05/20/2023
Its a Pec Thing annual event
Pec Thing event back again for its 42nd year
Pelican fest kicks off
Rockton Pelican Fest back for its third year
Beloit Health teaches kids about safety procedures
Beloit Safety Day educates local kids on safety procedures