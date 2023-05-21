Fire at vacant building in Rockford Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire that costs an estimated $50,000 in damages leaves a building completely unsavable and will be torn down.

The Rockford Fire Department got the call around 10:15 a.m. Sunday for a commercial fire on the 600 block of 15th Avenue. When fire crews got to the scene, the building was fully engulfed.

Rockford Fire Chief Brian Carlson says the building was vacant, so no one was inside. The building was marked as a ‘do not enter’ structure since it had heavy structure damage, which means firefighters could not go inside.

As of 11:45 a.m, there were still visible flames on the roof of the building.

Fire crews urge people to avoid the 15th Avenue and Curtis Street at this time.

Carlson says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as 23 News learns more.

