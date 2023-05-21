Beloit Safety Day educates local kids on safety procedures

BELOIT, WI. (WIFR) - A health system in Beloit, Wisconsin hosts a safety day for the community on Saturday.

More than a dozen different hospital departments were at the event to talk to kids about the importance of safety. This includes wearing a helmet on a bike, poison control and medical imaging like x-rays. Beloit Health System’s CEO Tim McKevett says the hospital wants to hold events like this to know they are here for the community.

“Our partnership with the community has never wavered. We’re always here for them. Our relationship with our local EMS and University of Wisconsin hospital and clinics to provide that emergency care to our community. We’re proud to be a partner with them as we continue to advance the care in our community,” said McKevett.

