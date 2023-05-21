Bears Host Rockford Football Camp
Kids ages 5-14 participate in drills and activities hosted by Bears players.
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOVES PARK - ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boys and girls participated in numerous activities learning football foundation and technique from Bears players, Defensive Back Josh Blackwell, Offensive Tackle Braxton Jones and Linebacker Dylan Cole along with local high school and college coaches.
