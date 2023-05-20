Two adults displaced after accidental kitchen fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A kitchen fire that costs $10,000 in damages leaves two people displaced Friday night.

The Rockford Fire Department was called around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Knight Avenue in Rockford for a house fire. The first engine arrived on scene within three minutes and found a kitchen fire which crews were able to quickly extinguish.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire and crews were able to rescue a pet cat from the home. American Red Cross is in the process of re-housing two people who lived in the home.

According to Rockford Fire, the cause of the fire was from unsupervised cooking and are calling it an accident.

