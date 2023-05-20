Sunny first Rockford City Market of the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was Rockford City Markets first day of the year with picture perfect weather for community members to come and enjoy.

Highs were in the upper 60′s while winds were blowing pretty strong at 20 mph from the North. As the sun went down, those cooler temperatures came out and made the night feel a whole lot cooler. Hopefully you grabbed a jacket on your way out if you attended City Market.

City Market however was bustling with not only more than 50 vendors but thousands of community members as well. People were enjoying sweet treats under the warm sun while others listened to live music as they sipped on some drinks and enjoyed a variety of unique options.

23 News interviews Joe Girgenti who owns Joe G’s CBD shop with products ranging from oils to lotions to pet peanut butter. This is his second year attending and says its even busier this year than before, but the nice weather helps out a lot.

The weekend is on the rise as temperatures get a whole lot warmer and the sun comes out to stay. Going into Monday will ramp up into the 80s giving us a beautiful week.

