Shooting in downtown Rockford injures two women

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two women are left with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night in downtown Rockford.

Rockford police responded just before 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of North Court Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation. Officers found two women who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo of Rockford Police tweet. (wifr)

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you once we learn more.

