Shooting in downtown Rockford injures two women

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two women are left with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night in downtown Rockford.

Rockford police responded just before 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of North Court Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation. Officers found two women who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you once we learn more.

