Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An eight-year-old has died from a single vehicle rollover accident in Ogle County Friday evening.

Ogle County Deputies responded just after 5:45 p.m. to the 5500 block of South Watertown Road for a single-vehicle rollover accident. The initial investigation showed a vehicle that was traveling northbound went off the east side of the road and rolled several times before it stopped.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, an eight-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the 32-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation and charges are pending at this time.

Oregon Fire/EMS assisted Ogle County Deputies at the scene.

