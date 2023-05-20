Eight-year-old dies from rollover accident in Ogle County

A Piedmont volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash...
A Piedmont volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on SD Highway 34. (AP graphic)(Associated Press | AP Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An eight-year-old has died from a single vehicle rollover accident in Ogle County Friday evening.

Ogle County Deputies responded just after 5:45 p.m. to the 5500 block of South Watertown Road for a single-vehicle rollover accident. The initial investigation showed a vehicle that was traveling northbound went off the east side of the road and rolled several times before it stopped.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, an eight-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the 32-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation and charges are pending at this time.

Oregon Fire/EMS assisted Ogle County Deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
Shooting
Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after Canary Drive shooting
Ambulance
Sheriff: Man evaluated after standoff outside DeKalb hospital
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
Two adults displaced after accidental kitchen fire
A gun and police tape.
Shooting in downtown Rockford injures two women
CherryVale Mall hosts K-9 demonstrations and more
CherryVale Mall celebrates Police Week this weekend
CherryVale Mall hosts K-9 demonstrations and more
CherryVale Mall celebrates Police Week this weekend