8-year-old Rochelle boy dies in Ogle County rollover crash

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An 8-year-old boy from Rochelle is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Ogle County Friday evening.

Ogle County deputies dispatched just after 5:45 p.m. to the 5500 block of South Watertown Road in Oregon, Ill. for a report of a rollover crash.

Deputies say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the 32-year-old driver, Abbey Ewald, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary reports say Ewald’s vehicle was traveling northbound and veered off the east side of the road before rolling several times.

Authorities say the crash investigation remains open and active with charges pending.

