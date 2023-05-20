8-year-old Rochelle boy dies in Ogle County rollover crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An 8-year-old boy from Rochelle is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Ogle County Friday evening.

Ogle County deputies dispatched just after 5:45 p.m. to the 5500 block of South Watertown Road in Oregon, Ill. for a report of a rollover crash.

Deputies say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the 32-year-old driver, Abbey Ewald, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary reports say Ewald’s vehicle was traveling northbound and veered off the east side of the road before rolling several times.

Authorities say the crash investigation remains open and active with charges pending.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avin Capes, 21, of Rockford, is charged with public indecency and being held in the Winnebago...
21-year-old arrested in Rockford for alleged public masturbation
Austen Fowler, 29, is wanted on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder and armed...
29-year-old murder suspect wanted by Rockford police
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of murdering son back in court
Law enforcement
Illinois bill passes allowing DACA recipients to apply for policing jobs

Latest News

OIG investigations
I-TEAM: Abuse and neglect claims, investigations rampant in local group homes
Four Belvidere North cheerleaders make Division I commitments
The 2023 patio season is the first one since the pandemic officially ended.
Rockford restaurants ready for first post-pandemic patio season
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the University of Illinois...
Illinois DCEO and the University of Illinois team up for broadband internet expansion
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the University of Illinois...
Illinois DCEO and the University of Illinois team up for broadband internet expansion