UW Health Med Flight adds location in Janesville

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - UW Health Med Flight operations are expanding with a base set to come to Janesville.

UW Health says it’s adding a med flight helicopter and ambulance to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville. Health experts say the move will improve care for critically hurt or ill people in areas south and east of Madison. The decision to move the base, according to leaders, stems from where they get the most request calls.

“We found that most of the patients and hospitals we serve are outside of the Madison region and so the closer we can be to them the sooner we can be at bedside helping patients there and the sooner we can be at the scene of any accidents or incidents,” says Dr. Andrew Cathers.

