Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A small passenger plane carrying two passengers crashed Thursday afternoon at a small private airport southeast of Genoa.

The 1966 Cessna had its nose stuck in the dirt just off of the small private runway south of Derby Line Road early Thursday afternoon. All the while just missing a pond a mere few feet away from the downed plane.

The Cessna was flown by forty-four-year-old Lindsey Brinks, the passenger fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Tallitsch, both suffered minor injuries at the scene and were taken away to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.

The investigation from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is underway and currently pending.

