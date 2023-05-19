Showers, thunderstorms remain a good bet overnight

Severe threat extremely low, gorgeous weekend to follow
By Mark Henderson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a chilly Wednesday, temperatures rebounded quite nicely Thursday thanks to a full supply of hazy sunshine and, more importantly, a wind shift to the south.

Temperatures were able to warm into the middle and upper 70s, but cooler times are ahead as another cold front is poised to pass through overnight. That front will bring showers and thunderstorms our way after midnight. It appears as though the best window for showers and thunderstorms to occur here will be between 3:00 and 7:00am.

Showers and a few storms are a good bet to occur early Friday morning.
Showers and a few storms are a good bet to occur early Friday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Thankfully, due to the timing of the front’s passage, the severe weather threat is extremely, extremely low. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center no longer has a Level 1, Marginal Risk to our north and west.

The severe weather risk is extremely, extremely low overnight into early Friday morning.
Mixed sunshine will begin to emerge by late Friday morning, and more sunshine is to follow in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will cool our temperatures off a bit, though. Highs will likely top out right around the 70° mark.

Sunshine is to emerge late Friday morning, and will continue through the afternoon.
The weekend that follows promises to be nothing short of perfection. Wall-to-wall sunshine is likely Saturday, though a northerly breeze will still pose a challenge for temperatures. Still, we’re to expect seasonable temperatures in the lower 70s.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is on tap Saturday.
Winds shift to the west on Sunday, which will allow us to warm several degrees. The current forecast calls for a 76° high temperature on Sunday with a full complement of sunshine.

Sunshine dominates Sunday as well.
Warming’s to continue next week, as we’ll flirt with 80° by Monday, and we’ll likely be in the 80s from Tuesday through at least next Sunday.

