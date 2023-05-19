Showers, thunderstorms remain a good bet overnight
Severe threat extremely low, gorgeous weekend to follow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a chilly Wednesday, temperatures rebounded quite nicely Thursday thanks to a full supply of hazy sunshine and, more importantly, a wind shift to the south.
Temperatures were able to warm into the middle and upper 70s, but cooler times are ahead as another cold front is poised to pass through overnight. That front will bring showers and thunderstorms our way after midnight. It appears as though the best window for showers and thunderstorms to occur here will be between 3:00 and 7:00am.
Thankfully, due to the timing of the front’s passage, the severe weather threat is extremely, extremely low. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center no longer has a Level 1, Marginal Risk to our north and west.
Mixed sunshine will begin to emerge by late Friday morning, and more sunshine is to follow in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will cool our temperatures off a bit, though. Highs will likely top out right around the 70° mark.
The weekend that follows promises to be nothing short of perfection. Wall-to-wall sunshine is likely Saturday, though a northerly breeze will still pose a challenge for temperatures. Still, we’re to expect seasonable temperatures in the lower 70s.
Winds shift to the west on Sunday, which will allow us to warm several degrees. The current forecast calls for a 76° high temperature on Sunday with a full complement of sunshine.
Warming’s to continue next week, as we’ll flirt with 80° by Monday, and we’ll likely be in the 80s from Tuesday through at least next Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.