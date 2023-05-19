Rockton PTO needs help building new playgrounds

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockton schools are getting new playground equipment this year, and volunteers are needed to help with the installation.

From June 2 through June 20, the Rockton School District PTO is hosting a community build to help set up and install the new equipment at Rockton Grade School, Whitman Post Elementary School and Stephen Mack Middle School.

“Unfortunately, our current equipment is not only outdated but more importantly it is lacking accessibility for a portion of our student population,” Abby Czaja, Rockton PTO president, said.

Czaja says the first build starts June 2, and volunteers can sign-up online to help.

