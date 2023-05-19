Rockford officials remind cyclists to keep bikes off sidewalks

By Jim Hagerty
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sidewalks in Rockford’s business districts and bicycles don’t mix.

That’s the message city officials are sending now that the cycling season is here.

“Riding a bicycle on a city sidewalk is against city ordinance,” City Legal Director Nick Meyer said.

According to Rockford’s code of ordinances, anyone 16 and older must ride their bikes on the street and designated paths. Failing to do so could result in hefty fines.

“Ultimately, we want to drive compliance, but if somebody is not willing to comply, or is a repeat violator, they could be subject to a citation and fined up to $750 per day per violation,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the rule is in place to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

Rockford workers say it’s important for everyone to comply.

“Someone comes up behind you, the next thing you know you’re taken down,” said Kara Worden, a barista at Wired Cafe downtown whose seen several close calls. “So, it could be a pretty scary situation. But it’s important to make sure that the bike lane people have their space and the pedestrians have their space.”

Bike enthusiasts say that want to follow city rules, but it’s not always safe for them on city streets.

“If drivers were paying attention more of bikers and bicyclists, we’d have a lot safer roads,” said cyclist Austin Smith, who has been hit by a car while riding. “But a lot of people don’t.”

Meyer says that’s why leaders continually adjust plans to make roads safer for bikes.

“But we want to make sure we aren’t transferring an issue and have cyclists ride on city sidewalks, which is even less safe for pedestrians,” he said.

The city ordinance also applies to gokarts, scooters, skateboards, and roller skates.

