Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after shooting

Shooting
Shooting(WCAX)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Felony murder charges are issued on Friday more than two weeks after a woman was shot in the neck.

Joe Williams, 59, of Rockford, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the neck while sitting inside her vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle was located just outside of her residence.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No update has been released about her condition.

Williams was arrested on Thursday, May 18. Detectives recovered two handguns and two rifles during a search of his home.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion
Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge

Latest News

The Belvidere Pirates Special Olympics team is part of the Belvidere Park District.
Belvidere to celebrate Special Olympics team with victory parade
Utility workers investigate a possible valve leak as a cause of the odor on Friday.
Auburn Street bridge closed to traffic for gas leak investigation
The hope with these new procedures is to give people a better understanding of how the diocese...
Attorney: Illinois Diocese new sexual abuse procedures ‘50 years too late’
Police Week in Machesney Park honors officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice