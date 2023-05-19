Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Felony murder charges are issued on Friday more than two weeks after a woman was shot in the neck.

Joe Williams, 59, of Rockford, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the neck while sitting inside her vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle was located just outside of her residence.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No update has been released about her condition.

Williams was arrested on Thursday, May 18. Detectives recovered two handguns and two rifles during a search of his home.

