Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after Canary Drive shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Felony murder charges are issued on Friday more than two weeks after a woman was shot in the neck.

Joe Williams, 59, of Rockford, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the neck while sitting inside her vehicle on Canary Drive in Rockford. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police have not shared an update on her condition at this time.

Williams was arrested on Thursday, May 18. Detectives recovered two handguns and two rifles during a search of his home.

According to arrest records, he also faces arson charges. It is unclear if the arson charges are connected to the attempted murder case.

