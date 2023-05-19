Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after Canary Drive shooting

Shooting
Shooting(WCAX)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Felony murder charges are issued on Friday more than two weeks after a woman was shot in the neck.

Joe Williams, 59, of Rockford, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the neck while sitting inside her vehicle on Canary Drive in Rockford. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police have not shared an update on her condition at this time.

Williams was arrested on Thursday, May 18. Detectives recovered two handguns and two rifles during a search of his home.

According to arrest records, he also faces arson charges. It is unclear if the arson charges are connected to the attempted murder case.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge

Latest News

Ambulance
Man to get mental health evaluation after alleged standoff outside DeKalb hospital
The Belvidere Pirates Special Olympics team is part of the Belvidere Park District.
Belvidere to celebrate Special Olympics team with victory parade
Utility workers investigate a possible valve leak as a cause of the odor on Friday.
Auburn Street bridge closed to traffic for gas leak investigation
The hope with these new procedures is to give people a better understanding of how the diocese...
Attorney: Illinois Diocese new sexual abuse procedures ‘50 years too late’