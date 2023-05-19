Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

Former President Barack Obama is among about 500 U.S. citizens banned from Russia.
Former President Barack Obama is among about 500 U.S. citizens banned from Russia.(Camerson Smith / White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — In response to a new round of U.S. sanctions, Russia announced Friday that it was banning 500 Americans from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama and comedian Stephen Colbert.

The list released by the foreign ministry did not specify complaints against each individual. But the ministry said the offenses included spreading Russophobia, supplying Ukraine with arms, and officials “who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called ‘storm of the Capitol.’”

The ban includes 45 members of the U.S. House, Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt, and former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman.

The ministry said it had also denied a U.S. request for consular access to Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in late March and charged with espionage. The ministry said that was in response to the United States denying visas to Russian journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the United Nations last month.

The latest sanctions aimed at Russia include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and companies involved in the war effort. The financial penalties have been primarily focused on sanctions evaders connected to technology procurement for the Kremlin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion
Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge

Latest News

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says
Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
FILE - Jim Brown is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Jim Brown: 1936-2023
Shooting
Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after shooting
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87