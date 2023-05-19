New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some saying a last-second change could ban all cannabis plants and sales in the state.

Erik Carlson owns Buckbee Weed Co. in Rockford and worries if the bill and the tweaks added to it become a law, his business will take a major hit. He says it would ban the sale of hemp products in businesses that aren’t classified as licensed dispensaries.

Buckbee Weed, The Canna Cafe and various head shops in the area could be at risk according to Carlson and potentially lose dozens of jobs.

He hopes supporters like Representatives Dave Vella, Joe Sosnowski and Maurice West would back him up.

“The hemp industry is huge and it’s growing all the time, but this is the most anti-business law that’s ever been passed, and it’s all being done for the benefit of a few guys that happen to own the dispensaries right now.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

A program at the Boone County Health Department that helps almost 1,000 people with nutrition...
Grant awarded to help out Boone County families
Health experts say the move will improve care for critically hurt or ill people in areas south...
UW Health Med Flight adds location in Janesville
On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there, want to expand.
City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents
Rockton School District PTO president says the new equipment is updated and has greater...
Rockton PTO needs help building new playgrounds