New bill worries some local cannabis shop owners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cannabis bill that’s moving its way through Springfield makes some shops a bit edgy with some saying a last-second change could ban all cannabis plants and sales in the state.

Erik Carlson owns Buckbee Weed Co. in Rockford and worries if the bill and the tweaks added to it become a law, his business will take a major hit. He says it would ban the sale of hemp products in businesses that aren’t classified as licensed dispensaries.

Buckbee Weed, The Canna Cafe and various head shops in the area could be at risk according to Carlson and potentially lose dozens of jobs.

He hopes supporters like Representatives Dave Vella, Joe Sosnowski and Maurice West would back him up.

“The hemp industry is huge and it’s growing all the time, but this is the most anti-business law that’s ever been passed, and it’s all being done for the benefit of a few guys that happen to own the dispensaries right now.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.