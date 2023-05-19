Monroe student receives welding diploma before graduating high school

A graduating senior in Monroe is leaving high school with not one, but two diplomas
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A graduating senior in Monroe is leaving high school with not one, but two diplomas, thanks to the support of her teacher and a youth apprenticeship program.

Vanessa Hartwig took her first welding class freshman year. Four years later, Hartwig is now graduating from Monroe High School and Blackhawk Technical College with a Welding Technical Diploma.

“It’s really like attention to detail which I really like, it’s a lot of hands-on, which is what I learn the best from and it’s why I’ve enjoyed it so much,” Hartwig said. “Just don’t be afraid, it’s a lot of fun. It’s good to get into trades that are more male-dominated and show that you can do the same thing as them.”

Hartwig began working with Monroe Truck Equipment through a youth apprenticeship program offered at her school. Technology & Engineering Teacher Dan Saunders said the youth apprenticeships have a broad scope at the high school.

“Vanessa is at Monona Truck.” We have another couple welders at Kuhn North America in Broadhead. We have people at our ethanol plant doing stuff in the lab. We have people in hospitality and tourism, so, it’s all across the board. It’s not just manufacturing, Saunders said.

Hartwig credits Mr. Saunders for her continued success in the welding field.

“I first got started in welding with Mr. Saunders’s my freshman year. I took Metals where it’s kind of just introduced the starting of welding and different processes,” Hartwig said. “Mr. Saunders has been a big part of it. He’s helped me and encouraged me to go through all of this.”

Following her graduation in May, Hartwig will prepare for six months at Advanced Welding Institute in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before

Latest News

The hope with these new procedures is to give people a better understanding of how the diocese...
Attorney: Illinois Diocese new sexual abuse procedures “50 years too late”
Police Week in Machesney Park honors officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice
It is a violation of Rockford's Code of Ordinances to ride a bicycle in sidewalks in the city's...
Rockford officials remind cyclists to keep bikes off sidewalks
Improvements being made to Vietnam Memorial Wall
Construction underway at Rockford’s LZ Peace Memorial
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion