Sheriff: Man evaluated after standoff outside DeKalb hospital

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is being evaluated Friday for mental health concerns after sheriff’s deputies say he pulled a knife on them outside of a DeKalb hospital.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan says the man was brought to the hospital around 9 a.m. Friday for mental health issues, but when he got there, he refused to go inside. That’s when he produced a knife, according to law enforcement.

No one was hurt in the incident, but an employee says a portion of the hospital went on lockdown.

DeKalb County deputies and DeKalb police were eventually able to get the man to another facility for an evaluation.

Sullivan says no criminal charges will be filed.

