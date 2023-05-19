Man to get mental health evaluation after alleged standoff outside DeKalb hospital
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is being evaluated Friday for mental health concerns after he allegedly pulled a knife outside of a DeKalb hospital.
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan says the man was brought to the hospital around 9 a.m. on Friday for mental health issues, but when he arrived, he refused to go inside.
That’s when the man produced a knife, according to law enforcement.
No injuries were reported during the alleged standoff, but an employee at the hospital says a portion of the building went into lockdown.
DeKalb County deputies and DeKalb police were on the scene and were able to transfer the man to another facility for a mental health evaluation without incident.
No criminal charges are being filed.
