Jim Brickman to bring ‘A Joyful Christmas’ to Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Piano sensation Jim Brickman will light up Rockford this winter with a brand-new show for the holidays.

“A Joyful Christmas” will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center box office.

This holiday show promises to highlight Brickman’s captivating piano style and soothing vocals for a heartwarming evening of music and joy.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.