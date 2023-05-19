Jim Brickman to bring ‘A Joyful Christmas’ to Rockford’s Coronado

The holiday show promises to highlight Brickman’s captivating piano style and soothing vocals.
The holiday show promises to highlight Brickman’s captivating piano style and soothing vocals.(Coronado PAC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Piano sensation Jim Brickman will light up Rockford this winter with a brand-new show for the holidays.

“A Joyful Christmas” will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center box office.

This holiday show promises to highlight Brickman’s captivating piano style and soothing vocals for a heartwarming evening of music and joy.

