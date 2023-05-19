Grant awarded to help out Boone County families

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A program at the Boone County Health Department that helps almost 1,000 people with nutrition and breastfeeding counseling, among other things, will be able to reach more people thanks to a grant.

The almost $300,000 grant is awarded to the health department and the Maternal Child Health Advisory Council to expand its program for women, infants, and children, otherwise called WIC and reduce disparities in program delivery. This grant will also help the two organizations take this program on the road through its mobile health unit.

“The most exciting part in my opinion is being able to provide support outside of grocery stores. Everyone goes grocery shopping. Sometimes people have a hard time with these, especially our white population so making it easier to access the benefits of being on WIC and being able to go use them right away,” says Maternal Child Health Program Coordinator Karen Ceballos.

