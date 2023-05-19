Construction underway at Rockford’s LZ Peace Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Rockford will look a little different these next two weeks as machinery and dirt piles scatter the grounds.

“With the help of the park district, God bless them, they said that they could help us get these walls repaired and get them to what they should’ve been years ago,” said Vietnam Veteran’s Honor Society president Nick Parnello.

Parnello is protective of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall near Midway Village. He works with the Rockford Park District, which maintains the land around it.

“It was tipping in a little bit just from years of a little bit of erosion, so nonetheless our efforts here recently are to get the wall safe, get the wall standing back up straight,” said Rockford Park District operations director David Spencer.

Spencer says this is one of a string of projects planned for the area. He says the improvements will fulfill Parnello’s vision for the memorial.

“It never stops, they’ve got a long list of projects for us that we love working to accomplish,” Spencer said.

While Parnello says he’s grateful for the help, he’s nervous about some of the work that’s underway.

“It doesn’t honor the memorial the way it should be honored,” Parnello said. “It doesn’t bring out the beauty we always wanted to have.”

On Thursday, he and fellow Vietnam Veteran John paddock noticed large holes created by a landscaping company. So, they parked Parnello’s truck in front of the wall to try and stop the work. After a brief chat with project leaders, they backed down and made sure the area is safe for guests.

“(We’ve) Backfiill what they’ve done, so there’s no danger to any (kids) anybody and hopefully they’ll correct it,” Paddock said.

