City leaders call for amenities for Rockford residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As city leaders bring more living spaces to the Forest City, the need or amenities, like more grocery stores, increases.

“There’s like probably one grocery store, two grocery stores in the downtown area. The prices are really high because they know they’re the only ones in the area,” said one downtown resident on Friday.

In fact, all the residents 23 News spoke with on Friday said they felt a grocery store could thrive in the area, especially with the amount of foot traffic downtown Rockford sees on a daily basis.

“There’s plenty of people that do a lot of walking. The foot traffic down here is pretty busy during the day and having another grocery store or option for shopping, that would definitely be a plus,” said Joe, who lives on Rockford’s west side.

This frustration is felt all the way to the city’s top leadership, with Mayor Tom McNamara addressing it with the media on Friday. He says the city has had some success, but not enough.

“The west side of Rockford still is in need of grocery stores and that’s something we’re actively engaged with every single day to see if we can get someone,” McNamara said.

On top of bringing in new stores, the ones currently there want to expand.

“Aldi has some plans to expand their footprint on the west side. It’s not a doubling of their footprint but they will be looking to expand,” McNamara told 23 News.

Development company Urban Equity will be helping a family-owned pharmacy on the west side of town, Discount Drug Store, expand into a fresh market, providing another option for residents.

As well as more grocery stores, McNamara says he would also like to see family-friendly amenities and restaurants added to the downtown and west side scene.

