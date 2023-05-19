Chicago man sentenced for violent robberies, one in Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago man receives a 10-year sentence for his role in several robberies across Illinois and Indiana.

Christopher Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty last year to robbery and attempted robbery. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Rockford handed down the sentence.

Taylor and his co-conspirators carried out their crimes in 2016 and 2017. Investigators say they used firearms and pepper spray to terrorize store employees or security guards, and then physically assaulted and restrained them. They got away with laptops, iPads, smart watches and cell phones.

One of those robberies took place Dec. 16, 2016, at the Simply Mac store in Cherry Valley. Taylor and eight accomplices forced employees to the back the store, pepper sprayed one of them and stole two computers. Taylor also punched and stole a cell phone from an employee returning to the store.

Other robberies took place at a Best Buy in Burbank, Illinois, and a Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, Indiana.

