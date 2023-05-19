Chicago man sentenced for violent robberies, one in Cherry Valley

Federal investigators say the group carrying out the robberies also stole a vehicle and crashed into several others while trying to get away.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago man receives a 10-year sentence for his role in several robberies across Illinois and Indiana.

Christopher Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty last year to robbery and attempted robbery. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Rockford handed down the sentence.

Taylor and his co-conspirators carried out their crimes in 2016 and 2017. Investigators say they used firearms and pepper spray to terrorize store employees or security guards, and then physically assaulted and restrained them. They got away with laptops, iPads, smart watches and cell phones.

One of those robberies took place Dec. 16, 2016, at the Simply Mac store in Cherry Valley. Taylor and eight accomplices forced employees to the back the store, pepper sprayed one of them and stole two computers. Taylor also punched and stole a cell phone from an employee returning to the store.

Other robberies took place at a Best Buy in Burbank, Illinois, and a Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
Freeport area residents can send anonymous crime tips through the new Tip 411 alert system.
Freeport police: One hurt in gang-related shooting
Plane crash
Two hospitalized in DeKalb County plane crash
Photo of first responders on the scene of the fire.
Curtis Metal Finishing Company suffers damage from an explosion
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge

Latest News

Ambulance
Sheriff: Man evaluated after standoff outside DeKalb hospital
Shooting
Rockford man faces attempted murder charge after Canary Drive shooting
The Belvidere Pirates Special Olympics team is part of the Belvidere Park District.
Belvidere to celebrate Special Olympics team with victory parade
Utility workers investigate a possible valve leak as a cause of the odor on Friday.
Auburn Street bridge closed to traffic for gas leak investigation