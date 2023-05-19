Belvidere to celebrate Special Olympics team with victory parade

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Supporters will line the streets on Monday in Belvidere’s first victory parade to celebrate the Belvidere Pirates Special Olympics team.

The team of nearly 60 athletes will be escorted by first responders to their annual banquet in celebration of their 2023 athletic achievements.

Participants will step off at 5:30 p.m. from Pacemaker Countryside Market, 413 Southtowne Dr. in Belvidere, and head north on Pearl Street to the Boone County Community Complex, 111 West First St. for the banquet.

Organizers ask supporters to line Pearl Street and West First Street to cheer on their favorite athletes as Belvidere police, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Belvidere Fire, Boone County Fire Protection District 2 and Gallano Trucking escort the team into town.

