Auburn Street bridge closed to traffic for gas leak investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is detoured on Friday while authorities investigate a gas leak near the Auburn Street bridge in Rockford.

The westbound lanes are closed at IL 251 and Auburn Street after residents reported a strong odor coming from the area.

Emergency crews and utility companies are on the scene. Rockford police and the Rockford Fire Department shared the traffic update via social media:

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound lanes of Auburn at 251 are blocked off due to a gas leak. We will update here once the lanes reopen. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 19, 2023

Westbound Auburn St. at North 2nd St. is completely shutdown for a utility emergency. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gBuy5D3ieb — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 19, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

