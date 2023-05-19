Auburn Street bridge closed to traffic for gas leak investigation

Utility workers investigate a possible valve leak as a cause of the odor on Friday.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is detoured on Friday while authorities investigate a gas leak near the Auburn Street bridge in Rockford.

The westbound lanes are closed at IL 251 and Auburn Street after residents reported a strong odor coming from the area.

Emergency crews and utility companies are on the scene. Rockford police and the Rockford Fire Department shared the traffic update via social media:

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

