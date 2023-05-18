Sun continues Thursday, storms loom Thursday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much cooler temperatures have invaded the Stateline in the wake of Tuesday’s 80° warmth.

Temperatures Wednesday reached the middle to upper 60s, thanks in large part to a chilly breeze blowing off of Lake Michigan as well as a somewhat thick haze which served to filter the sunshine.

As discussed in our Tuesday evening programs, that haze is actually smoke, emanating from wildfires blowing out of control across much of western Canada, then riding the jet stream into the central United States, including the Stateline.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread a thin haze over our skies. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some have inquired as to whether or not the smoke poses any health risk at all. Thankfully, the answer is no. The smoke is high enough in the atmosphere that it does not affect the quality of the air we breathe.

With clear skies in place and light breezes, expect temperatures to cool quickly overnight, likely down into the lower 40s over much of the region.

But, sunshine is to remain dominant Thursday, and with a noticeable shift to a southerly wind expected, temperatures are to warm quickly, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s by day’s end.

Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday, though a few clouds may decorate the skies from time to time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to increase as the evening goes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Eventually, showers and thunderstorms are to enter the forecast picture once we near or reach the midnight hour. As the cold front drops southeastward, showers and storms are to eventually overspread the entire area late Thursday night and into Friday’s opening hours.

Showers will begin to enter the Stateline around or shortly after the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The overnight arrival of the storms significantly limits the severe weather threat here. The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook reflects that thought, placing the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather to our north and west. Several rumbles of thunder are entirely possible along with small hail and perhaps a brief 40mph wind gust.

The threat for severe weather is confined to areas north and west of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most, if not all of the activity should be out of here in time for us to head out the door for work Friday, and sunshine is expected to return rather quickly, perhaps as early as noon. The afternoon hours are to shape up beautifully as sunshine takes over the rest of the way. Temperatures Friday are expected to be quite a bit cooler than Thursday, but the lower 70s currently forecast to occur would fall right in line with where we should be this time of year.

Showers should be out of the region by mid-morning Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend’s fast approaching, and it’s one we’re certainly going to enjoy from a weather standpoint. Sunshine is to be prominently featured both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday are to reach the lower 70s, while middle 70s are on the docket both Sunday and Monday.

A much more significant warming trend is to get underway next week, and appears likely to carry us into Memorial Day Weekend. As it stands right now, the forecast calls for high temperatures between 82° and 86° from next Tuesday through Saturday.

